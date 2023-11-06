Assam athletes have been rewriting the history books at the 37th Goa National Games, amassing an impressive tally of 40 medals.

The archery arena witnessed exceptional individual performances and mixed team events, with Assam athletes grabbing the spotlight.



• Gold Medal Triumph: Mukesh Boro and Jayanta Talukdar made their state proud by securing the gold medals in the individual archery events, showcasing their extraordinary accuracy and focus.

• Mixed Team Brilliance: Himani Boro, along with her teammates, excelled in the mixed team archery event, clinching the gold. This victory highlighted the unity and harmony among Assam's athletes.

• Impressive Silver Haul: Assam's archers also secured 13 silver medals, reaffirming their dominance in this discipline.

• Notable Bronze Achievements: The bronze medals added to the glimmering trophy collection, underlining the talent and potential of Assam's archery squad.



Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his joy and pride by taking to the microblogging site to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievements. His words of encouragement resonated with the entire state.



Earlier on November 4 Assam's very own Tutumoni Boro emerged as the standout archer at the 37th National Games 2023. She clinched the individual gold in the Archery Indian Rounds, becoming a symbol of excellence for the youth of Assam.

The 37th National Games 2023, held in Goa, has been an exemplary platform for numerous young talents to prove their mettle in various sporting events. Tutumoni Boro, hailing from Assam, has indeed proven to be one such rising star, leaving a significant mark in the world of archery.



In the Indian Rounds, the men's team, consisting of Arun Boro, Ritumoni Swargiary, Manoranjan Boro, and Rajesh Narzary, secured gold medals with their exceptional teamwork and pinpoint accuracy.



On the other hand, the girls' team, comprising Tutumoni Boro, Binamoni Rabha, Pallabi Das, and Pallabi Boro, exhibited their exceptional skills and earned silver medals in a closely contested competition.