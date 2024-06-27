Assamese culture and conservation efforts have taken the spotlight at the Natural History Museum in London, where a Mekhela Sador adorned with hargila (greater adjutant stork) motifs is on display. This exhibition highlights both Assam’s traditional attire and the conservation work of Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a biologist and UNEP Champion of the Earth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the initiative on 'X', noting, "This beautiful Mekhela Sador, woven with imprints of the Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila), is designed by the team of Dr @StorkSister and displayed at the Natural History Museum of London. Appreciate her unique efforts in taking forward the message of Hargila conservation!"

The teal-colored Mekhela Sador, intricately crafted by Dr. Barman and the Hargila Army women members, combines traditional Assamese weaving with wildlife conservation. This initiative, inspired by Jess Simpson from the Natural History Museum, aims to highlight Assam’s conservation success through textiles.

Dr. Barman expressed her delight, stating, “This display allows visitors from London and around the world to learn about our conservation efforts in Assam through our cultural heritage.” The exhibition not only showcases textiles but also promotes environmental education and community empowerment.

Previously, a similar exhibition at the Design Museum in London garnered significant attention and is now set to travel to the Wereldmuseum in the Netherlands. Dr. Barman emphasized the broader impact, noting, “This is not just about showcasing textiles; it’s about environmental education and community empowerment. It demonstrates how local communities can integrate conservation messages into their traditional crafts, preserving our biodiversity and culture.”

As the Director of Women in Nature Network, India chapter, and associated biologist with Aaranyak, Dr. Barman encouraged youth to take small steps towards conservation, highlighting the transformative power of grassroots efforts. “I started this small initiative, which has now touched everyone’s heart. I urge all our youth to start with a small initiative for conservation, which can become something bigger one day,” she encouraged.

The display at the Natural History Museum not only showcases the rich biodiversity and cultural heritage of Assam but also resonates with audiences worldwide, inspiring future generations to embrace sustainability and environmental stewardship.