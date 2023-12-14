In a recognition of exemplary service, Migom Doley, a dedicated officer from the DSC/RPF/LMG in Assam, has been conferred with the prestigious Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar. This honor is in acknowledgment of his commendable work during the evacuation of stranded passengers caught in the aftermath of a massive landslide that struck the Lumding-Badarpur hill section in May of the previous year.

Doley's commitment and quick response played a pivotal role in the successful evacuation operation, ensuring the safety and well-being of those trapped in the hills.

In another significant accolade, Narendra Singh, Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (DSTE/APDJ), has been honored with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar for his groundbreaking work in railway safety.

Singh's pioneering efforts were centered around the commissioning of the Intrusion Detection System at the Madarihat-Carron section spanning 37.40 kilometers under the Alipurduar Division. This innovative system, designed to save elephants from potential accidents, represents a first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of Indian Railways.