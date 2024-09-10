Assam BJP leader Mission Ranjan Das was formally sworn in as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, September 10 in a ceremony held at the Parliament House.

The oath was administered by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. Das, a seasoned politician and former MLA from Karimganj, currently holds the position of chairman of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

Alongside Das, Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee also took the oath as a newly elected Member of the Rajya Sabha. Both leaders' induction is part of the recent political developments within the BJP, with Rajya Sabha bye-elections approaching.

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While administering the oath, Vice President Dhankhar reminded the members about the constitutional significance of the event. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the prescribed format under Article 99 of the Constitution, noting that deviations from the standard procedure could undermine the solemnity of the oath-taking.

It is noteworthy that Mission Ranjan Das, along with Union Minister Rameswar Teli, had been nominated by the BJP from Assam to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha bye-elections. Their names were among nine candidates proposed by the party in an official notification issued last month.