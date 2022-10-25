Hours after the Miya museum in Goalpara was sealed by the district administration owing it to be an illegal action taken by the Miya Parishad by opening it in a PMAY-G house allocated for residential purposes only, things got sour in the political domain in the state.

Notaby, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and general sectary, Aminul Islam said that the regional party is always and will be against Miya Parishad and its decision of opening a museum.

Further speaking to India Today NE, the general sectary said, "There is no question of supporting the Miya museum but one should know why they have opened it."

"There was no requirement of opening a museum and stirring up a controversy but I think they are doing it because they have been tortured in different forms.. maybe reacting to these they are doing just acts", the general sectary added.

Further, the MLA claimed that this is nothing but the opposite reaction to the humility faced by the Miya community and that if someone wants to showcase their culture there is nothing wrong with it.

The MLA also slammed the government and said that the museum should not have been sealed as everyone has the right to culture under Article 29-30 of the Indian constitution.

Meanwhile the chief advisor of the Miya Parishad, M Giasuddin Hazarika said, "On what basis the government has sealed the museum and arrested the president we are still unaware".

"However I told the Parishad from earlier days that before opening the museum, the Parishad should meet the chief minister and apprise of our concerns which have never happened and still working on it", he added.

Further, Hazarika claimed that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the rest of the state is also the chief minister of the Miya community and the Parishad must take suggestions and seek advice from the minister.

On the other hand, speaking to India Today NE, All Assam Minority Students' Union's (AAMSU) president Rejaul Karim Sarkar said, "This is totally politically motivated for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election".

"Whosoever has opened the museum and whoever is reacting, if the people of the state observe it is totally a political agenda", he added.

Earlier on October 25, breaking his silence on the Miya Museum controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that apart from the 'Miya Lungi' nothing is new.

Speaking to the media the chief minister said, "The museum in question only has traditional items which reflect the culture of Assamese society as a whole and not that of Miya community."

Further, the Chief Minister also stated that the management of the Miya museum will be probed under the matter and may face legal action if they fail to provide a satisfactory explanation on how they have justified the items in the museum to belong to Miya community.

"I don't understand what kind of museum is this, the plough which they have placed in the museum is used by Assamese people, even the items used for catching fish are also from the Assamese community", the Chief Minister added.