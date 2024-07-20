The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) has recommended the inclusion of Assam's 'Moidams' on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The 'Moidams' are mound-burial sites from the Ahom dynasty. This recommendation will be reviewed at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi from July 21-31.

Janhwij Sharma of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed that 'Moidams' meet the necessary criteria for a UNESCO heritage tag. If accepted, it will be the first cultural property from Northeast India to receive this recognition.

The 'Moidams' are unique burial mounds used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty, characterised by pyramid-like structures. The nomination was submitted for the 2023-24 cycle.

Vishal V Sharma, chairperson of the World Heritage Committee, highlighted the significance of this potential recognition.

The session in Delhi will also feature various cultural events and exhibitions. The Ministry of Tourism and other ministries have curated special exhibitions.

The Maharashtra government has planned models of forts related to Chhatrapati Shivaji. The event will see participation from over 2,000 delegates from more than 150 countries.

The World Heritage Young Professionals Forum and the World Heritage Site Managers' Forum will also be held during this period, focusing on heritage conservation and management.

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‘Moidams’ are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that have an arched passage for entry. Atop the hemispherical mud mounds, layers of bricks and earth are laid. The base of the mound is reinforced by a polygonal toe-wall and an arched gateway on the west, according to the UNESCO website.

“Eventually, the mound would be covered by a layer of vegetation, reminiscent of a group of hillocks, transforming the area into an undulating landscape,” the description of ‘moidams’ added.

Excavation shows that each vaulted chamber has a centrally raised platform where the body was laid. Several objects used by the deceased during his life, like royal insignia, objects made in wood or ivory or iron, gold pendants, ceramic ware, weapons, clothes to the extent of human beings (only from the Luk-kha-khun clan) were buried with their king, according to the website.



(With inputs from PTI)