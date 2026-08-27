Assam's Moran administration conducts drive at daily and fish markets, fines rule-violating traders

The local administration has stepped up action against the unhygienic conditions and encroachment of public roads at the daily market and fish market in Moran town.

A joint team comprising the Moran Revenue Circle Officer, Dikhari Panchayat and Moran Police conducted an enforcement drive and imposed fines on traders found violating rules.

The action followed prolonged complaints from nearby residents and a school over the foul and unhygienic conditions caused by fish waste, thermocol and garbage being dumped along the roadside. Despite an earlier deadline issued by the administration to improve the situation, traders allegedly failed to take necessary measures, prompting the authorities to initiate stricter action.

The Moran regional committee of Asomiya Yuva Mancha had also submitted a memorandum to the administration seeking action against the deteriorating conditions in the market. Traders occupying public spaces and footpaths were directed to remove their goods and clear the encroached areas.

The administration has now given the market authorities and traders one week to clean up and improve the overall conditions. Officials warned that failure to comply could lead to the complete sealing of the fish market and further legal action.