Assam's Morigaon administration, Tata Electronics launch healthcare, education and women empowerment initiatives

The District Administration of Morigaon, in collaboration with Tata Electronics (Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. – TSAT), on July 24 launched a series of community development initiatives focused on healthcare, education and women empowerment.

The initiatives were inaugurated by District Commissioner Anamika Tewari at Jagiroad College in the presence of Tata Electronics officials, district administration officers, representatives of line departments and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Tewari said strong partnerships between the government, industry and local communities are essential for achieving inclusive and sustainable development. She expressed confidence that the initiatives would strengthen healthcare services, improve educational infrastructure and create new livelihood opportunities for women in the district.

Under the healthcare component, Tata Electronics launched a sustained hygiene and cleanliness initiative at Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital to improve infection prevention and maintain a safe healthcare environment. The company has also adopted 150 tuberculosis patients under the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by providing nutritional support, while the adoption of another 250 patients is underway.

In recognition of the company's contribution towards supporting TB patients, the Joint Director of Health Services presented the Nikshay Mitra Certificate to Tata Electronics during the programme.

As part of the education initiative, Tata Electronics announced holistic development support for five government schools—Nakhola High School, Bapuji High School, Jagiroad Higher Secondary School, Gopal Krishna High School and Sahid Lakhi Deka High School. The project includes construction of toilet blocks, mid-day meal kitchens and dining areas, installation of smart classrooms and STEM laboratories, provision of safe drinking water facilities, green boards and classroom furniture.

The women empowerment component saw the launch of Project Chameli, under which ten young women from tea-tribe communities will receive Tea Walkthrough Experience Training to develop tea tourism guiding skills, improve communication abilities and enhance employment opportunities.

Tata Electronics officials reaffirmed the company's commitment to meaningful community engagement through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, while the District Administration thanked the company for its continued support towards inclusive development in Morigaon district.