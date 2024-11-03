Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that Morigaon College has been awarded an A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The college achieved a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.25, marking the highest score in its category.

This accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff, and students of Morigaon College. The recognition is a testament to the college's commitment to academic excellence and quality education.



Also Read: Cotton University achieves A Grade accreditation with 3.05 CGPA

The minister extended his best wishes for the college's continued success and growth in its future endeavours.

Earlier in September this year, Cotton University was also accredited with an A grade, achieving a CGPA of 3.05 on a seven-point scale.

Cotton University has long been considered a centre of knowledge and excellence in education. It secured an A grade in its first cycle of assessment as a university in the entire northeast region.