Assam's Morigaon DC issues SOP to improve quality of education in schools

In a significant initiative aimed at ensuring quality education in schools across Morigaon district, District Commissioner Anamika Tewari has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) containing detailed guidelines to improve academic standards and the overall learning environment.

The SOP, circulated to all schools in the district through Samagra Shiksha, includes 15 key directives focused on enhancing the quality of education, promoting holistic development of students, and strengthening collaboration between schools and communities.

The District Commissioner emphasized that educational development is not solely the responsibility of schools and teachers but requires the active participation of parents, local communities, School Management Committees (SMCs), and other stakeholders. The SOP therefore places special emphasis on creating a healthy, creative, and learner-friendly atmosphere in schools.

Under the new guidelines, schools have been directed to make classrooms more attractive and disciplined while ensuring effective use of educational infrastructure such as blackboards, teaching-learning materials, libraries, smart TVs, and digital boards. The SOP also encourages collaborative learning, reading habits, and the development of discipline among students.

One of the key features of the SOP is the introduction of regular “Academic Village Meetings”, to be held every three months. These meetings will focus on achieving 100 percent enrolment and attendance, bringing school dropouts back into the education system, promoting skill development, creating awareness about government education initiatives, and discussing the overall development of schools. Community leaders, former students, parents, and other local stakeholders will be encouraged to actively participate in these meetings.

To strengthen school-parent engagement, the SOP directs schools to organise regular parent-teacher meetings. These interactions will focus on students’ academic progress, attendance, behaviour, and challenges, while also identifying solutions through collective efforts.

The guidelines further recommend implementing a rotation seating system in classrooms to ensure equal learning opportunities for all students. Schools have also been instructed to follow structured lesson plans, conduct regular assessment examinations, improve communication with parents through WhatsApp groups, monitor homework, and ensure the overall academic growth of students.

Additionally, special emphasis has been placed on moral education and value-based learning. Schools have been advised to introduce short modules focusing on honesty, discipline, responsibility, and humanitarian values to help shape students into responsible citizens.

Officials believe that the visionary initiative of District Commissioner Anamika Tewari will bring positive changes to the education sector in Morigaon and help strengthen the district’s academic standards through greater participation from schools, parents, and the community.