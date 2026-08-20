Assam's Morigaon DC reviews construction progress of Model Anganwadi Centre
Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh reviewed the construction progress of the Model Anganwadi Centre at a meeting on 20 August. She asked officials to resolve pending issues quickly and ensure timely completion.
- Srishti Singh chaired the district-level meeting in Morigaon on 20 August
- Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Nilakhi Baishya attended with key welfare officials
- CDPOs and BDOs joined the review of ongoing construction work
Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, on August 20 chaired a review meeting on the construction of a Model Anganwadi Centre (AWC) in the district.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nilakhi Baishya, ACS, along with the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Morigaon district.
During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction work and took stock of the remaining works and pending issues.
She directed the concerned officials to address the pending issues promptly and ensure the early and timely completion of the Model Anganwadi Centre.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today