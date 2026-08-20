Assam's Morigaon DC reviews construction progress of Model Anganwadi Centre

Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, on August 20 chaired a review meeting on the construction of a Model Anganwadi Centre (AWC) in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nilakhi Baishya, ACS, along with the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Morigaon district.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction work and took stock of the remaining works and pending issues.

She directed the concerned officials to address the pending issues promptly and ensure the early and timely completion of the Model Anganwadi Centre.