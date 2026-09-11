Assam's Morigaon DDMA conducts mock drill on earthquake, fire safety and first aid

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon, in collaboration with the Fire and Emergency Services Centre, Morigaon, conducted a mock drill on earthquake preparedness, fire safety and first aid at KDR Plaza in Morigaon town on September 11.

The exercise was organised under the aegis of the district administration with the objective of strengthening emergency response mechanisms, increasing public awareness and enhancing coordinated disaster management capabilities during emergencies.

As part of the earthquake preparedness drill, participants were demonstrated the “Drop, Cover and Hold” technique, along with safe evacuation procedures and orderly movement to designated assembly points.

The fire safety drill focused on common causes of fire, the correct use of fire extinguishers, basic rescue techniques and precautionary measures to be followed during fire-related emergencies.

A medical team simultaneously demonstrated first aid procedures and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), along with practical methods of assisting injured or affected persons until they receive advanced medical care.

The mock drill brought together personnel from various agencies and stakeholders, including Assistant Commissioner and DDMA Branch Officer Smt Ankita Dutta, ACS; DDMA District Project Officer Smt Ranju Sharma; disaster management field officers; medical personnel; police personnel deployed for traffic management; Fire and Emergency Services personnel; Village Defence Party and Civil Defence volunteers; KDR Plaza staff; and local residents.

The exercise highlighted the importance of preparedness, timely response and coordination among emergency services, government agencies and the public in minimising the impact of disasters.

The DDMA, Morigaon said it would continue conducting awareness programmes and mock drills across the district to promote a disaster-aware, safer and more resilient community.