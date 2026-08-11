Assam's Morigaon district holds cycle rally, Kayaking competition under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of I-Day

The Morigaon district administration organised a cycle rally and a kayaking competition on Tuesday, August 11 as part of preparations for Independence Day and the Central Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

A large-scale awareness cycle rally was held in the district in the morning, with substantial participation from students. The initiative was aimed at encouraging public participation in the Independence Day celebrations and promoting awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh spoke to the media about the programmes and outlined the initiatives undertaken by the district administration in connection with the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

According to Singh, the cycle rally was organised in accordance with the directives of the Central Government. A large number of students from different parts of the district participated in the rally.

The administration also organised a kayaking competition at the historic Charan Beel as part of the programmes being held ahead of Independence Day.

The events formed part of the district administration’s broader public outreach activities to involve students and residents in the Independence Day celebrations and spread awareness about the national flag and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative.

The administration is conducting the programmes as part of preparations for August 15 and to encourage greater community participation in the celebrations.