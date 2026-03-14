Assam's Morigaon district Yogi Sangha inaugurates permanent office building

he construction of the permanent office building of the Morigaon District Yogi Sangha, funded with Rs 7 lakh from the Assam Nath Yogi Development Council, was inaugurated by the Council President Benudhar Nath on March 14.

The event was attended by Morigaon District Yogi Sangh Secretary Nitumoni Nath, District President Ramen Nath, National Nath Yogi Council President Mrinal Nath, and Morigaon BJP Legal Cell Convenor Mrinal Deka, along with members of the Nath Yogi community from across the district.

During the inauguration, President Benudhar Nath called upon the community to support Nath Yogi candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections, emphasising unity and participation in the political process.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the Morigaon Yogi community, providing a dedicated space for organisational and cultural activities.