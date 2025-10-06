Assam's Morigaon gears up for district day celebrations

Morigaon district officials held a key preparatory meeting today to finalise arrangements for the upcoming Morigaon District Day. The session focused on programme schedules, venue planning, and activities aimed at highlighting the district’s cultural heritage and development achievements.

The meeting, chaired by Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri, saw the participation of District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, Senior Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kr Das, DDC, CEO Zila Parishad, ADC, department heads, and media representatives.

MLA Deuri urged citizens and officials to engage actively in the celebrations, underlining the importance of showcasing the district’s progress. District Commissioner Tewari called for close coordination among all departments to ensure smooth and meaningful execution of the events.

Discussions covered a wide range of planned activities, including cultural performances, exhibitions, awareness campaigns, and public outreach programmes. Committees will be formed to manage logistics, publicity, hospitality, and cultural coordination.

The District Administration will release the final programme schedule and detailed guidelines soon. Residents are encouraged to follow official updates and participate in celebrating Morigaon’s achievements.