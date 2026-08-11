Assam's Morigaon hosts cycle rally to mark 80th Independence Day, Har Ghar Tiranga and 150 years of Vande Mataram

The Morigaon district administration organised a cycle rally on August 11 as part of celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day, Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The rally began at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and passed through several historic and cultural landmarks of Morigaon town before concluding at Gandhi Field.

Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, participated in the rally along with Additional Deputy Commissioners Rakesh Deka and Dr Nilakhi Baishya, assistant commissioners and officials from various government departments.

A large number of school students, government officials and members of the public also took part in the event, carrying the Tricolour and spreading messages of patriotism, unity and active citizenship.

The rally also featured a special HIV/AIDS awareness campaign, highlighting the district administration’s efforts to promote awareness, prevention and community participation towards building an HIV-free Morigaon.

The event aimed to encourage citizens, particularly young people, to participate actively in nation-building while promoting healthy and responsible lifestyles.

The district administration expressed gratitude to participating departments, schools, students, officials and citizens for contributing to the successful celebration of the spirit of freedom, unity and national pride.