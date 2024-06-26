The Morigaon District Jail has initiated an innovative program titled 'Ullas' under the Navabharat Literacy Programme to provide educational opportunities to its inmates. Led by the District Education Department, various educational programs have been introduced as part of the 'Glee' initiative to promote literacy among illiterate individuals in the Morigaon district in Assam.

The inaugural ceremony of the 'Ullas' program took place today at Morigaon District Jail, where 55 male and six female prisoners will receive education. The curriculum will be delivered by five educated prisoners and guest teachers within the jail premises.

Speaking at the inauguration, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma commended the Education Department's proactive approach, emphasizing that jails should serve not just as places of confinement but also as centers for rehabilitation. He expressed optimism that education would empower the inmates with essential knowledge, opening doors to reformation and a dignified life post-incarceration.

Additional District Commissioner Pallavi Kasari, Inspector of Schools Apurva Thakuria, along with officials from the district and prison administrations, were present at the ceremony to support and oversee the implementation of the educational initiative.

The 'Ullas' program underscores Morigaon District Jail's commitment to fostering positive change through education, aiming to equip inmates with skills that can pave the way for their successful reintegration into society upon release.