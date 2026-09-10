Assam's Morigaon launches 9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2026 with focus on maternal and child nutrition

The district-level inauguration of the 9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2026 was held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Morigaon, on September 10, followed by a district-level convergence meeting to discuss coordinated measures for improving nutrition outcomes across the district.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Additional District Commissioner Dr. Nilakhi Baishya, ACS.

Following the inauguration, officials from various departments participated in a multi-sectoral convergence meeting and discussed targeted, action-oriented interventions aimed at strengthening maternal and child health indicators and ensuring effective implementation of nutrition-related initiatives at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, the Joint Director of Health Services was urged to organise health camps and facilitate the identification of anaemic children in vulnerable tea garden areas of the district.

The Inspector of Schools was encouraged to conduct awareness programmes in educational institutions and facilitate the identification and selection of POSHAN Champions, with the aim of promoting nutrition awareness and encouraging healthy practices among students.

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department was tasked with organising WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) campaigns while ensuring a stable supply of safe drinking water in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the AYUSH Department was directed to mobilise community-level Yoga and wellness sessions to encourage holistic health and well-being.

The Postal Department was encouraged to conduct awareness and outreach programmes on the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, besides exploring possible convergence mechanisms to facilitate access to welfare schemes for mothers and girl children.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Smt. Mrigakhi Baruah, District Social Welfare Officer, Joint Director of Health Services, Inspector of Schools, Inspector of Post, Executive Engineer (PHE), Nodal Officer of AYUSH Morigaon, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), representatives of the Zilla Parishad and corporate partner ITC Limited.

The convergence meeting underscored the importance of coordinated efforts among departments to translate nutrition and health initiatives into effective interventions at the community level.