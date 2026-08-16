Assam's Morigaon observes Sok Divas to honour victims of Dhemaji blast, militant violence

The District Administration of Morigaon observed Sok Divas on August 16 at the Tarun Ram Phukan Field to remember the innocent lives lost in the tragic 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast during Independence Day celebrations and other victims of militant violence.

At 11 am, District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, along with officials of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, heads of various departments and staff, observed a one-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives.

The observance served as a solemn reminder of the human cost of violence and terrorism. On the occasion, the district administration also took a pledge to stand firmly against all forms of terrorism and work collectively towards promoting lasting peace, unity and harmony.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment by the administration to uphold peace and communal harmony in society.