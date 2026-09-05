Assam's Morigaon observes Teachers Day with focus on empowering educators and preparing students for future

A district-level Teachers Day programme was organised at Pobitora Haat in Morigaon on Friday to commemorate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and recognise the valuable contribution of teachers towards nation-building.

The programme was attended by Morigaon District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS; former Secretary to the Government of Assam and retired IAS officer Thaneswar Malakar as the Chief Guest; Zilla Parishad CEO Satyajit Chetia, ACS; Additional District Commissioner Dr Nilakhi Baishya, ACS; retired educator Punaram Nath; Inspector of Schools Dr Apurba Thakuria, along with educators from across the district and other dignitaries.

A key highlight of the event was the release of “Arhi,” a special booklet documenting major activities and achievements of the school education sector in Morigaon district.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Srishti Singh highlighted the potential of the emerging Tata semiconductor industry in the region and urged teachers to prepare students with relevant knowledge and skills so that they can effectively benefit from new employment and career opportunities.

Chief Guest Thaneswar Malakar emphasised that learning is a lifelong process. He encouraged educators to continuously update their knowledge and pursue self-development so that they can effectively guide and prepare future generations.

With technological advancements and Artificial Intelligence rapidly transforming different sectors, Zilla Parishad CEO Satyajit Chetia stressed the importance of teachers in developing critical and analytical thinking skills among students, enabling them to navigate the changing technological landscape.

The programme also featured the felicitation of retired educators in recognition of their dedicated service to the education sector. The awardees included Ghanakanta Bora of Kasturba Primary School, Pradip Patar of Sukleswar Konwar High School, Debeswar Goswami of Morigaon Town Higher Secondary School, Bina Devi Sarma of Abhaykhan Primary School, and Pradip Patar of Palahguri Primary School.

The felicitation programme served as a tribute to the enduring contribution of educators and their role in strengthening the foundations of education and shaping future generations.