A joint operation conducted by Assam's Morigaon and Moirabari police led to the apprehension of a notorious ATM fraudster, Musst. Kulsuma Begum.

The 37-year-old is a resident of Tatikota Pothar (Ward No. 2) under Moirabari Police Station in Morigaon district.

During a house search at her residence, police recovered and seized 24 ATM cards, suspected to have been fraudulently exchanged from unsuspecting victims, along with Rs 28,400 in cash.

The operation was part of a sustained crackdown on financial frauds in the region. Officials suspect that Kulsuma Begum has been involved in multiple cases of ATM card lifting and duping individuals, especially in rural and semi-urban pockets.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant while using ATMs and report any suspicious activity immediately.