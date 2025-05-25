Assam's Morigaon police nab notorious ATM fraudster, 24 cards and Rs 28,400 seized
Morigaon police arrested ATM fraudster Musst. Kulsuma Begum and recovered 24 fake ATM cards and cash. Authorities warn the public to be cautious and report suspicious ATM activities.
A joint operation conducted by Assam's Morigaon and Moirabari police led to the apprehension of a notorious ATM fraudster, Musst. Kulsuma Begum.
The 37-year-old is a resident of Tatikota Pothar (Ward No. 2) under Moirabari Police Station in Morigaon district.
During a house search at her residence, police recovered and seized 24 ATM cards, suspected to have been fraudulently exchanged from unsuspecting victims, along with Rs 28,400 in cash.
The operation was part of a sustained crackdown on financial frauds in the region. Officials suspect that Kulsuma Begum has been involved in multiple cases of ATM card lifting and duping individuals, especially in rural and semi-urban pockets.
Police have urged the public to remain vigilant while using ATMs and report any suspicious activity immediately.
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