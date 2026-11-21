Morigaon Police seized approximately 14.5 kg of suspected cannabis and 10.60 grams of suspected heroin during two separate anti-narcotics operations conducted across the district on November 20. Two persons were apprehended in connection with the seizures.

In the first operation, police conducted a search at a residence in Pachatia Ward No. 2 under Morigaon Police Station at around 9 pm, acting on specific intelligence inputs. The operation was led by the DySP (HQ), Morigaon, along with other police officials.

Police apprehended one person and recovered approximately 14.50 kg of suspected ganja, ₹3,350 in cash and a Vivo mobile phone. The seized items were taken into custody under the prescribed legal procedures of the NDPS Act.

In a separate operation at Borbori village under Lahorighat Police Station, police apprehended another person and recovered 10 plastic vials containing suspected heroin. The substance weighed approximately 10.60 grams, excluding the containers.

The operation was conducted by a team from Lahorighat Police Station led by the CDSP Lahorighat, along with the Officer-in-Charge and other personnel. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Morigaon Police said they would continue intensifying their efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse and urged citizens to share credible information to help curb the drug menace.