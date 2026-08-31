Assam's Morigaon steps up pulses drive under Aatmanirbharta initiative

Assam's Morigaon district is gearing up to strengthen agricultural productivity and promote self-reliance among farmers under the Aatmanirbharta in Pulses (2026–27) initiative.

The District Steering Committee and District Executive Committee for the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oilseed (NMEO-OS) held a meeting to approve key agricultural strategies aimed at supporting farmers and improving crop yields across the district.

As part of the initiative, special Kharif training programmes on Pigeon Pea (Arhar/Tur Dal) cultivation will be organised for farmers. Block-level demonstrations will also be conducted across the ADO circles in Morigaon to provide practical exposure to improved cultivation practices.

Farmers will receive hands-on guidance on high-yield cultivation techniques, with the aim of improving productivity and strengthening local pulse production.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, and attended by District Development Commissioner Orpah Baglari, ACS; Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Satyajit Chetia, ACS, along with officials from the Agriculture Department and other line departments.

The initiative is aimed at empowering farmers, enhancing agricultural output and contributing towards a self-reliant Morigaon.