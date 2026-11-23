Morigaon district is intensifying its efforts to achieve ‘Surakshit Plus’ status under the AIDS Suraksha 2026 initiative, with a focus on strengthening HIV prevention, testing and treatment services.

A health department team led by Dr Sailendra Bordhan Bora, Joint Director of Health Services, Morigaon, met District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, ACS, and briefed her on the progress and achievements under the initiative.

The District Commissioner congratulated the team for its efforts in mobilising communities and appreciated the district's progress towards achieving Surakshit status. She urged the Health Department to sustain its efforts and further strengthen interventions to achieve Surakshit Plus status.

The district's progress has been driven by increased HIV and syphilis testing among vulnerable populations, timely linkage of people living with HIV (PLHIV) to treatment through the eARTCare initiative, regular viral load testing and strengthened Outpatient Department-based Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) services at STHG Civil Hospital, Morigaon.

The contributions of Morigaon District Samal Mahal Sangha and TI Nataraj, the Targeted Intervention NGOs working towards HIV prevention among vulnerable communities, were also appreciated.

The team acknowledged the continued guidance of Dr Nilakhi Baishya, ACS, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health), Morigaon, in strengthening the district's HIV/AIDS response.

With continued administrative support, strengthened healthcare services and community participation, Morigaon is working towards achieving Surakshit Plus status and advancing its efforts towards an AIDS-free future.