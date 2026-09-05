Assam's Nagaon by-poll: 11 Lahorighat Regional Panchayat members quit Congress, join BJP

In a setback to the Congress in Lahorighat ahead of the upcoming Nagaon by-election, 11 Regional Panchayat members have reportedly resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The development comes at a crucial time as political activities intensify in the run-up to the Nagaon by-election, with both the Congress and BJP stepping up organisational efforts in the constituency.

The newly defected panchayat members reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Lahorighat MLA Dr Asif Nazar, citing grievances with his functioning and leadership as one of the reasons behind their decision to leave the Congress.

The 11 members subsequently joined the BJP, marking a significant political development for the party in the Lahorighat area ahead of the by-election.

The latest development is expected to add to the political pressure on the Congress as it seeks to consolidate its organisational base in the constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to view the defections as a boost to its grassroots network ahead of the electoral battle.

Further political developments are expected in the coming days as parties intensify their campaigns and organisational activities ahead of the Nagaon by-election.