Assam's Nagaon bypoll crucial for Congress, could impact national politics and 2029 Lok Sabha polls: Ripun Bora

Congress leader Ripun Bora on September 13 described the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election as a “very crucial” contest, saying its outcome could have an impact on national politics and the party’s preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to media, Bora said the Congress has intensified its preparations across constituencies, including Assembly and booth-level meetings. He said the party has already forwarded the names of potential candidates and is working towards selecting the most suitable candidate for the contest.

Bora said Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel recently held a series of meetings with Congress leaders, organisational units, cells and wings to assess the political situation and gather feedback on the party’s prospects in the by-election.

He expressed hope that the Congress candidate for the Nagaon seat would be announced soon.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi moved to the Assam Assembly. The by-election is scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9.

A day earlier, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Assam Leader of Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury held discussions with alliance partners in Guwahati regarding the bypoll strategy.

According to Baghel, alliance partners have agreed to jointly campaign on issues including floods and illegal mining in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.