Assam's Nagaon DC Devashish Sharma takes voluntary retirement; government accepts VRS request

Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, IAS, has taken voluntary retirement from government service after the Assam government accepted his request for voluntary retirement.

Sharma had reportedly applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) a few days ago, citing his decision to retire from active government service.

The state government has now formally accepted his application, paving the way for his retirement as Nagaon's District Commissioner.

Debashish Sharma was appointed as the District Commissioner of Nagaon during a major administrative reshuffle announced by the Assam government on December 24, 2025.

Prior to his posting in Nagaon, Sharma had served as the District Commissioner of Morigaon and was also posted as Resident Commissioner of Assam House, Mumbai.

His voluntary retirement comes after several months of serving as the administrative head of Nagaon district. Further details regarding the next appointment to the post of District Commissioner of Nagaon are awaited.