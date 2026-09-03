Assam's Nagaon DC Devashish Sharma takes voluntary retirement; government accepts VRS request
The Assam government has accepted Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma's request for voluntary retirement. His exit follows only a few months in the post, with his successor yet to be announced.
- Assam government formally accepted Debashish Sharma's voluntary retirement request this week
- Sharma had applied for VRS days earlier, seeking exit from service
- He was serving as Nagaon's administrative head for the past several months
Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, IAS, has taken voluntary retirement from government service after the Assam government accepted his request for voluntary retirement.
Sharma had reportedly applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) a few days ago, citing his decision to retire from active government service.
The state government has now formally accepted his application, paving the way for his retirement as Nagaon's District Commissioner.
Debashish Sharma was appointed as the District Commissioner of Nagaon during a major administrative reshuffle announced by the Assam government on December 24, 2025.
Prior to his posting in Nagaon, Sharma had served as the District Commissioner of Morigaon and was also posted as Resident Commissioner of Assam House, Mumbai.
His voluntary retirement comes after several months of serving as the administrative head of Nagaon district. Further details regarding the next appointment to the post of District Commissioner of Nagaon are awaited.
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