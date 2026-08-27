Assam's Nagaon District Students Union holds protest rally over rising prices of essential commodities

The Nagaon District Students Union staged a protest rally in Nagaon town on August 27 in response to the call of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), demanding immediate measures to control the sharp rise in prices of essential commodities.

The protesters took out a rally through the district headquarters, raising slogans against the government and demanding a reduction in the prices of essential goods.

The protesters alleged that the prices of essential commodities have increased significantly, putting an increasing financial burden on the common people. They criticised the Assam government over its handling of the price rise and accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of remaining indifferent to the issue.

The protestors also raised various anti-government slogans during the rally, creating a charged atmosphere in Nagaon town.

The students organisation demanded that the government take immediate and effective steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities and provide relief to the general public.