Jummauddin Ahmed, accused of allegedly marrying six Hindu women using fake identities in Nagaon district, has been arrested by Khatowal Police from Sonaribali.

Ahmed, a resident of Samaguri in Nagaon, was accused of allegedly deceiving six women by concealing his identity and marrying them under different names. The case had sparked allegations of ‘love jihad’.

His first wife had reportedly lodged an FIR at Khatowal Police Station, seeking police action against him.

According to allegations, Ahmed married a Bodo woman from Tezpur in 2001 using the identity of Raju Bora. He allegedly went on to marry five other women from areas including Kaliabor, Karbi Anglong and Tezpur.

The accused allegedly used multiple identities, including Raju Bora, Utpal Bora and Utpal Saikia, and is also accused of preparing fake driving licences, PAN cards and bank passbooks.

In 2010, he was reportedly jailed in connection with an alleged attempt to rape two Ahom women.

His first wife, Ranjoo Musahary, also known as Farida Begum, had allegedly approached the police multiple times seeking action against him.

The arrest comes following the complaints and allegations against Ahmed, with further details of the investigation awaited.