Newly elected Member of Parliament Devasish Sharma a has stepped up efforts to address the long-standing problems faced by residents of remote char areas in Assam’s Morigaon district.

During his visit to several riverine areas under the Lahorighat Assembly constituency, Sharma travelled by motorised boat to reach inaccessible locations and interact with residents to understand their concerns.

He visited Garimari, Tengaguri and Chitalmari chars, walking through the areas and even driving a tractor to reach residents. During his interactions, the MP urged parents to ensure that children in the char areas receive an education.

Addressing healthcare concerns, Sharma assured residents that a boat ambulance would be arranged within a month to ensure that pregnant women could access medical facilities in time.

He also promised to make efforts to address land-related issues and other problems faced by people living in the chars. Sharma further vowed to take steps to end the alleged dominance of local strongmen, commonly referred to as matabbars, in the region.

During the visit, the MP also spent time playing traditional childhood games with children and interacted informally with local residents. He joined residents in singing the Assamese song Manuhe Manuhor Babe, highlighting the spirit of solidarity and community engagement.

The visit focused on understanding the challenges of life in the remote char areas, particularly access to healthcare, education, transportation and resolution of land-related disputes.