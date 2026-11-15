Assam's Nagaon Police arrest alleged drug peddler Omar Faruk in Juria, seize narcotics
Juria Police arrested alleged drug peddler Omar Faruk after raiding his Chatian residence. The operation led to suspected narcotics being seized and an NDPS case registered.
- Acting on a tip-off, officers raided Chatian on November 14
- Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman led the special police team during the operation
- Sub-Inspector Dhanmoni Borgohain assisted the team during the night-time operation
Juria Police in Assam’s Nagaon district have arrested an alleged drug peddler, Omar Faruk, during an anti-narcotics operation at Chatian in Juria.
Acting on a tip-off, a special police team led by Juria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman, with the assistance of Sub-Inspector Dhanmoni Borgohain, conducted a raid in the area on the night of November 14.
According to the information received, Faruk was allegedly caught selling banned drugs from his residence. Police also seized a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics from the house.
Faruk was subsequently questioned by the police as part of the investigation. Following the interrogation, a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
He was arrested on November 15 and sent to judicial custody.
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