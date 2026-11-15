Juria Police in Assam’s Nagaon district have arrested an alleged drug peddler, Omar Faruk, during an anti-narcotics operation at Chatian in Juria.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team led by Juria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Barman, with the assistance of Sub-Inspector Dhanmoni Borgohain, conducted a raid in the area on the night of November 14.

According to the information received, Faruk was allegedly caught selling banned drugs from his residence. Police also seized a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics from the house.

Faruk was subsequently questioned by the police as part of the investigation. Following the interrogation, a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He was arrested on November 15 and sent to judicial custody.