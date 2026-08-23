Assam's Nagaon Police arrest two alleged drug peddlers, seize 66 grams of heroin

Assam's Nagaon Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Din Islam and Hussain Ali, from Bhakatgaon in the district.

According to police, the two allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the police during the operation. One of the accused reportedly jumped into a pond in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police alleged that the duo was involved in transporting drugs using a Swift car. During the operation, officers seized approximately 66 grams of heroin.

The police also seized the Swift vehicle allegedly used for transporting the drugs, bearing registration number AS09G6527.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized heroin and identify other possible links in the alleged drug network.