Assam's Nagaon Police seize heroin, 778 narcotic tablets; two arrested in anti-drug operation

Continuing its crackdown against drug trafficking, Nagaon Police carried out a late-night anti-drug operation in Bhakatgaon and seized a substantial quantity of narcotic substances, officials said on June 5.

During the raid conducted by Nagaon Sadar Police on the night of June 4, officers recovered 778 suspected intoxicating tablets, 1.92 grams of banned heroin and cash amounting to Rs 53,600.

Police also arrested two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Mofidul Islam and Jasmin Sultana, in connection with the seizure.

The accused were allegedly involved in the transportation and distribution of heroin in the area.

The seized contraband and cash have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the drugs and identify any wider network linked to the operation.

The raid is part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign being conducted by Assam Police across the state to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse.