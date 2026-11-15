Sabina Yasmin, a resident of Dagaon village in Juria, Nagaon district, has brought recognition to Assam by securing two top honours in the National Security Guard’s (NSG) first-ever Women’s Commando Conversion Course.

Yasmin emerged as the top performer among 270 women police personnel selected from across the country for the rigorous training programme. She received the titles of ‘Best Overall Trainee’ and ‘Best in Physical’ for her performance during the course.

Her achievement reflects her physical fitness, discipline and determination in completing the challenging commando training conducted by the elite national security force.

Yasmin’s success has sparked celebrations in Dagaon and across Nagaon district, with the achievement bringing pride to her home state of Assam.