Assam’s Nagi duck and Rajdigheli goose secure national recognition

Assam’s rich poultry heritage has received a major boost with two indigenous bird breeds—Nagi duck and Rajdigheli goose—earning national recognition from the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), an apex body under the Government of India responsible for the registration and conservation of unique livestock and poultry germplasm.

The recognition was formally accorded during a recent meeting of NBAGR under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), where both breeds were officially included in the national register. This milestone grants the Nagi duck and Rajdigheli goose a distinct identity for Assam at both national and international levels, strengthening efforts toward conservation and sustainable utilisation of indigenous genetic resources.

The Nagi duck, predominantly found in Assam’s Barak Valley region, particularly in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, has been traditionally reared by local communities for generations. Known for its adaptability and productivity, the breed has the capacity to lay approximately 150 eggs annually, making it economically significant for rural poultry farmers.

The national registration of the Nagi duck is the culmination of nearly 25 years of extensive research and documentation, initiated under an ICAR Adhoc project. The research was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Galib Uz Zaman, retired Professor and former Head of the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara. The application for recognition was jointly submitted by Dr. Zaman along with Professor Dr. Jogadev Mahanta, Professor Dr. Arpana Das, Dr. Bedanta Pathak, and Dr. Niranjan Kalita, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University.

Similarly, the Rajdigheli goose, an indigenous breed native to Assam, has also been granted national registration. The application for its inclusion in the NBAGR register was submitted by Professor and Head Dr. Bula Das, Dr. Arundhati Phukan, Dr. Ankita Gogoi, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Niranjan Kalita from the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara.

Special initiatives and leadership by Dr. Niranjan Kalita, former Director of Research (Veterinary) and present Vice-Chancellor, along with Dr. Prabodh Bora, Director of Research, played a crucial role in securing the recognition for the Rajdigheli goose.

Officials noted that this achievement builds upon earlier efforts wherein several indigenous breeds of cattle, buffalo, poultry, pigs, and other livestock from Assam were documented and registered with NBAGR through sustained research by scientists of the College of Veterinary Science.

The recognition aligns with the Government of India’s recent policy thrust toward conserving indigenous breeds and animal germplasm, acknowledging their ecological resilience, cultural importance, and role in rural livelihoods. Experts believe the national registration will open new avenues for breed conservation, research funding, and farmer-centric development programmes in Assam.