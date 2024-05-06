Popular singer from Assam Nahid Afrin, joined Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and three others who were named Ambassadors by UNICEF.

In its 75th year of partnership with India, UNICEF India announced the appointment of one of Indian Cinema's most iconic stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as the organization’s National Ambassador on May 4. Kareena Kapoor Khan will support UNICEF India in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education, and gender equality.

Joining Kareena Kapoor Khan as Ambassadors are Assam's popular singer Nahid Afrin and three others. Nahid Afrin expressed her enthusiasm at being appointed as UNICEF India’s Youth Advocate, stating, “It’s a great opportunity for me to use my voice to amplify issues that many young people are dealing with including mental health.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has served as UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate since 2014, has been a staunch advocate for girls’ education, gender equality, foundational learning, immunization, and breastfeeding.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan advocated for children’s learning and emphasized the importance of their return to school once they reopened. She has played a crucial role in supporting several of UNICEF’s global campaigns, particularly on #EveryChildRights.