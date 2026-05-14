Assam’s Nalbari stadium to host 7th leg of Indian Athletics Series on June 6

A newly-built stadium in Assam’s Nalbari district is set to host the seventh leg of the Indian Athletics Series on June 6, giving athletes from the state and neighbouring regions an opportunity to compete in a national-level event closer to home.

The one-day competition will be held at the Sariahtali stadium, part of the Nalbari District Sports Stadium Complex, and will feature 28 events across senior and under-20 categories. The senior section will include 18 events — nine each for men and women — while the junior U20 category will have 10 events, split equally between boys and girls.

According to a circular issued by the Athletics Federation of India, the meet is expected to help athletes from remote parts of Assam gain exposure to competitive athletics. “The meet, being an inaugural meet, will enable the athletes from the interior areas of Assam State to promote athletics,” the federation said.

The event will be organised by the Assam Athletics Association under the aegis of the federation.

The venue recently received a nine-lane synthetic track and was inaugurated in February by Himanta Biswa Sarma. Besides the athletics facilities, the complex also houses Assam’s first Athletics Academy for elite training and includes a football ground.

Assam has previously hosted several national athletics competitions, including the National Inter-State Championships at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.