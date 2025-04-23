Mridul Baruah, an officer-in-charge at Assam's Namtola Police Station, was suspended from service following an internal investigation into serious allegations of misconduct.

According to sources, Baruah allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for releasing an arms supplier. The incident raised significant concerns within the police department, prompting a formal inquiry.

Initially placed under "reserve close" - a temporary disciplinary measure, Baruah has been officially suspended based on the findings of the probe.

The suspension underscores the department’s commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within the force.

Further investigation is underway and further details to determine the full extent of Baruah’s actions and whether others were involved are awaited.