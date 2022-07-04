National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has come to the relief of dairy farmers in Assam who are reeling under the current flood situation.

As Assam is facing a catastrophic flood disaster causing loss of life, property and livelihood, dairy farmers are left out with low availability of feed and fodder affecting their livestock.

With this in mind, the NDDB has extended its help by donating 500 MT of cattle feed worth Rs 1.5 crore for distribution to the dairy farmers of flood affected areas of the state.

The distribution is being carried out by Purabi Dairy using its existing network of farmers, in coordination with the local authorities. The cattle feed is supplied from WAMUL, located at Changsari.

“Following Assam government’s praiseworthy efforts to help the flood-affected people of Assam, team WAMUL is happy to execute NDDB’s initiative of distributing cattle feed through WAMUL’S network of farmers to all the flood-affected farmers of the region during this hour of crisis,” a spokesperson said.

Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that five more deaths were reported from Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, and Sivasagar district within a period of 24 hours due to floods, with the total number of affected people standing at 8.9 million.

The total number of fatalities due to flood-related incidents stands at 179 of which 161 have died in floods and 18 in landslide incidents.

The total number of animals washed away by flood in this season is 51,359.

In view of the current flood situation in the State, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.