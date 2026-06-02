Assam’s Navhyam Nihan Borah wins silver at International Speed Skating Championship in Indonesia

Assam's young skating sensation Navhyam Nihan Borah has brought pride to the state and the nation by winning a silver medal at the International Speed Skating Championship 2026 held in Jakarta from May 29 to 31.

Representing India, Navhyam competed against talented skaters from countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia.

The young athlete secured the silver medal in the 400-metre Speed Race in the Basic Inline Skating Boys Category C, showcasing remarkable skill, speed and determination on the international stage.

Apart from his podium finish, Navhyam delivered impressive performances in several other events. He narrowly missed qualification for the final of the 300-metre race and advanced to the semi-finals of the 500-metre event.

He also represented India in the 1,800-metre International Team Relay alongside two other Indian skaters. Although the team completed the race successfully, they narrowly missed out on a medal based on the final timings.

The achievement marks another significant milestone in Navhyam's growing sporting career. Earlier this year, he emerged champion at the 25th National Speed Skating Championship held in Chennai, further cementing his reputation as one of India's most promising young skaters.

Beyond the medal, the championship provided Navhyam with valuable international exposure and the opportunity to compete against some of the best young skaters in the region. His success has been widely hailed as a proud moment for Assam and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the state.