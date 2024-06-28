Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a delegation of newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Members of Parliament from Assam to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House on June 28.

Sonowal, a prominent figure in Assam politics and current Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, organised this meeting to introduce the new MPs from Assam to the Speaker.

The visit comes shortly after Om Birla's re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term. Birla, who represents Kota constituency in Rajasthan, was re-elected on June 26, during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The current Lok Sabha session, which began on June 24, is set to continue until July 3, providing these new MPs with their first opportunity to participate in parliamentary proceedings under Speaker Birla's leadership.