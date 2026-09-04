Assam's New Harangajao restores two lines as NFR revises train services

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored Lines 2 and 3 at New Harangajao station in Dima Hasao district of Assam after the railway tracks in the section settled, allowing train movement to gradually resume.

The restoration has enabled trains to pass through the affected section using the two lines, while work on Line 1 at New Harangajao is continuing on priority.

The disruption has also led to changes in train services on September 4. The Guwahati–Silchar Express (15615), scheduled to leave Guwahati on Friday, has been cancelled.

The Narangi–Agartala Express (15650) will leave Narangi at 6.30 pm, while the Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal Express (20507) will depart from Sairang at 8.10 pm instead of its scheduled time.

NFR said restoration work on Line 1 is continuing alongside safety measures as train services through the affected section are gradually normalised.