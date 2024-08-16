Starting October 2, Assam will see a significant shift in local governance with the launch of new Sub-districts across the state. This move is designed to bring governance closer to the people and improve administrative efficiency, fostering grassroots development.

The newly established Sub-district offices will be fully operational and equipped to handle a range of administrative functions.

Earlier on June , 2024, CM Sarma had revealed that the state government planned to declare the sub-districts before August 15. He emphasized the progress, stating, "Sub-districts will be announced in the state before August 15. Each sub-division will be upgraded to the sub-district level. In this regard, the work is going on."

The new Sub-district offices will be fully equipped to ensure smooth administrative operations. Notably, Guwahati will have four new sub-districts, with the formation process expected to be completed by August. The Chief Minister made these statements while inspecting the Hajj Bhawan infrastructure in Jalukbari.

In addition to the sub-districts, CM Sarma addressed the issue of by-elections, noting that these would be scheduled later than in other states.