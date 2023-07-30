Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Assam Legislative Assembly building which is spread across a sprawling 10-acre plot, here at Dispur in Assam on July 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that the new building was a wonderful amalgamation of modernity and heritage and that the culture, arts, and crafts of Assam could be seen in the building.

''It is a historic day for all the states of the Northeast. The new building is a wonderful amalgamation of modernity and heritage and the culture, arts and crafts of Assam could be seen in the building,'' he added.

He further said that the new building will become the powerhouse of collective efforts in the development of Assam.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further said that the development of Assam was possible due to the significant contributions of former CM Gopinath Bordoloi and the other Chief Ministers of the state.

It is worth mentioning that the inaugural event was graced by the presence of Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, among other dignitaries.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one of Bharat’s oldest Legislative Assemblies finally finds a permanent home.

''New Assembly Complex!

One of Bharat’s oldest Legislative Assemblies finally finds a permanent home.This new building will ignite dreams and hopes to build a vibrant & viksit Assam. Today, we dedicated this Temple of Democracy ~ to the people, for the people and by the people,'' he wrote on X.

New Assembly Complex!



One of Bharat’s oldest Legislative Assemblies finally finds a permanent home.



This new building will ignite dreams and hopes to build a vibrant & viksit Assam. Today, we dedicated this Temple of Democracy ~ to the people, for the people and by the people. pic.twitter.com/qwNf8hDUho — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2023

The construction of the new assembly building faced its fair share of challenges and delays, resulting in a revised cost of Rs 351 crore, exceeding the original estimated budget of Rs 234 crore. The project has been meticulously supervised by the Assam Public Works Department, with the expertise of chief architect Dullal Mukherjee and architectural firms Simplex Structure and JD Creations, responsible for the exterior and interior design, respectively.

Spread across a sprawling 10-acre plot, the new Vidhansabha or Legislative Assembly building complex comprises three distinct structures: the main Assembly building, Annexe I building, and Annexe II building.