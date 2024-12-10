Assam's new Tourism Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, praised the state government's efforts in developing the tourism sector during his visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, on December 10.

He also extended gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving him the charge of the tourism department.

Speaking to ANI, Dass said, "The works of the Batadrava Than project - the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, is now going on and it will become one of the best religious projects in the country. We will focus on employment generation as well as infrastructure development in tourism places of the state."

Honored to begin my tenure as Tourism Minister with a visit to Maa Kamakhya Temple, seeking blessings for Assam's tourism growth.



Productive discussions with temple officials and stakeholders to boost development.



Grateful to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa for this opportunity. Under… pic.twitter.com/P3i8XF0nWO — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) December 10, 2024

Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been given the charge of managing Panchayat and Rural Development, Judicial, and Tourism departments, targeting rural progress and tourism promotion.

The Assam government, on December 9 announced a comprehensive reshuffle of ministerial portfolios. The reallocation of departments, aimed at driving innovation and efficiency, is expected to invigorate the state’s administration across key sectors.