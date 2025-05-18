In a major announcement impacting thousands of government job aspirants in the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the next phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) process will begin on June 15, 2025. The update was shared during a Facebook Live session on Sunday, where the Chief Minister addressed widespread queries regarding the recruitment schedule.



CM Sarma detailed that this upcoming phase will include computer proficiency, skill-based, driving, and oral tests for various Grade III and Grade IV positions. “Examinations for roles such as Grade III Drivers, Stenographers, and Electricians under APDCL have already been conducted,” he noted. “Now, the computer test for Grade III, driving test for drivers, and skill tests for stenographers and electricians will begin on June 15. We intend to conclude this round of assessments within a month.”



The Chief Minister also announced that oral and viva voce tests for Grade IV candidates who have cleared the written examination will be held concurrently from June 15, and similarly concluded within one month. He further added that a detailed official notification outlining exact schedules and procedures will be released within the next two to three days. “I appeal to all qualified candidates to begin their preparations in earnest,” Sarma advised.



Additionally, CM Sarma provided updates on the Graduate and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment process. He confirmed that the provisional results for these exams will be declared on June 5. “Following the results, we will carry out document verification. Candidates with genuine and valid documents will be formally selected,” he said.