Assam's Nihitta Kemprai wins bronze for India at International Taekwondo Championship in Thailand

Assam's Dima Hasao district has added to India's sporting achievements after taekwondo athlete Nihitta Kemprai won a bronze medal at The Heroes International Taekwondo Championship 2026 held in Pattaya, Thailand.

Representing Team India, Nihitta secured the bronze medal in the Under-18 Girls' 46 kg G3 category, finishing among the top competitors in an international field featuring athletes from multiple countries.

Her podium finish marks a significant achievement for both Assam and the hill district of Dima Hasao, highlighting the growing presence of athletes from the Northeast on the international sporting stage.

Nihitta's performance reflected consistent preparation, technical ability and determination throughout the competition. Her success has been widely welcomed in Dima Hasao, with residents and well-wishers congratulating the young athlete for bringing recognition to the district, the state and the country.

The achievement is expected to encourage aspiring sportspersons in the region to pursue competitive sports at national and international levels. Nihitta has also received best wishes for continued success in her upcoming tournaments.