Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Nijut Moina Scheme has ensured effective and transparent distribution of cheques to eligible students across Cachar district, aiming to promote girl child education.



The success of the initiative was celebrated during a special ceremony which was held at the India Club Indoor Stadium in Silchar, on October 6.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, and Chairman of District Development Manjul Deb, among other distinguished guests attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty expressed his deep appreciation for CM Sarma’s unique initiative to empower young girls through education and highlighted his unwavering commitment since 2021 to position Assam as a leading state in India.

Noting the chief minister’s developmental vision, Chakraborty acknowledged the substantial funding allocated to enhance educational infrastructure across Silchar, including significant upgrades at Adadharchand Higher Secondary School and Government Boys School. Additionally, he recognised his efforts in promoting Lakhipur to a co-district status, underscoring his dedication to the holistic development of the region.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav extended his gratitude to CM Sarma for his continual support of educational advancement in Cachar. Addressing the girl students who benefitted from the scheme, Yadav highlighted the transformative impact of the Nijut Moina Scheme, emphasising its role in empowering young women and shaping a brighter future for the district.

The event also featured a live telecast of speeches from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr Monoj Pegu, which were broadcasted from Guwahati on an LED screen. This allowed students and dignitaries present in Silchar to witness the chief addresses, further connecting the ceremony with the state’s broader educational vision.

As part of the scheme, a total of 7,829 girl students from 58 higher secondary schools and colleges in Cachar received cheques of Rs 1,000 each. Notably, 2,600 students from the Silchar constituency alone benefitted from this program. To symbolise the state’s commitment to girl education, MLA Chakraborty, DC Mridul Yadav, and other dignitaries handed over cheques to 15 girl students during the ceremony.