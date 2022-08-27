In Assam’s Sivasagar town, a leaning tower, like the Italian Leaning Tower of Pisa, has become the attraction of countless tourists.

The Tower was built 25 years ago by the government of Assam on the banks of the famous Jaisagar pond to admire the view of migratory birds.

Similar to this tilted tower, Sivasagar’s Assam too has a similar tower albeit in a deteriorating condition. It is known as the "Leaning Tower of Sivasagar."

The long-standing pillar has tilted due to the impact of natural disasters as no maintenance measures were undertaken at the time.

As a result, the pillar is slanted and in a risky situation.

The tower is currently tilted on the banks of the historic Jayasagar ponds and is compared to the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

Tourists visit the location to take in the beautiful scenery, but the primary concern is that the Sivasagar line tower has also put visitors in danger as they climb the tower, which is quite risky.

Additionally, it is found that neither the district administration nor the government had made any efforts to maintain the structure.

It is to be noted here that the famous Tower of Pisa, built in the 12th century, is an attraction to the world. The main centre of attraction is the tilted form of this tower.

India's version of the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa is located on the riverfront in the holy city of Varanasi.

One of only two leaning temples in the world, the other being the Leaning Temple of Huma in Odisha, is the Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple.

Amazingly, the Varanasi shrine has a tilt of 9 degrees, which is 5 degrees more than the Italian wonder's incline.

The temple was constructed just on the water's edge, at the base of the lovely Manikarnika Ghat, and it is always partially flooded. The main tower, or shikhara, can sometimes be partially covered by the Ganga's waters when they rise extremely high.