Parimal Suklabaidya, a prominent figure in Assam politics, has stepped down from his position as MLA of Dholai under Cachar district of Assam. His resignation comes in the aftermath of his resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, where he clinched the Silchar Lok Sabha seat with an unprecedented vote count of 6,52,405.

On Friday, Suklabaidya arrived at the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, offering his salutation to the house by bowing on his knees. Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary received his resignation letter, marking the end of his tenure as a state legislator. Suklabaidya also paid his respects at his office, where he served as a minister in the state cabinet, before departing for his new role in Parliament.

In a tweet, Suklabaidya expressed his gratitude and excitement about the new phase in his career, stating, "Today marks a significant transition in my journey of public service. After five terms of dedicated service as the MLA of Dholai since 1991, I have tendered my resignation to the Hon’ble Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Shri Biswajit Daimary. This decision was made with a profound sense of gratitude towards the people of Dholai, whose unwavering support and affection have been my greatest strength. At this moment, as I am poised to embark on a new journey to represent the Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency, I humbly seek the blessings and support of my BJP family and the esteemed citizens of Silchar as I step into the role of their elected Member of Parliament."

Suklabaidya's political journey has been remarkable. He has been the MLA of the Dholai constituency for several years and has held various ministerial roles in the Assam Government since 2016, including Minister of Fisheries, Excise, Public Works Department, Environment and Forests, and Transportation.

Sources indicate that a special session of Parliament is set to convene on June 24 and 25, 2024, during which newly elected MPs will take their oaths. The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is also expected to take place on June 26, 2024. The special session is projected to continue from June 24 to July 3, 2024, encompassing at least eight working days, marking an important phase in India’s parliamentary proceedings.